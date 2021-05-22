This offer will not last long: radio with Android Auto for only 94 euros at Amazon, quite a bargain | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Thanks to Android Auto We can make practically any vehicle intelligent under a very simple installation process, and now with the possibility of buying a radio with Android Auto at a very cheap price, so you no longer have an excuse to give your car a new life.

While perhaps the future is Android Automotive, now you can install Android Auto in your car in a fairly simple way, and ANKEWAY is currently selling its popular radio with Android Auto on sale at a price well below the original.

So this ANKEWAY car radio at only € 94.34 on Amazon can be yours taking advantage of a 21% discount compared to its previously marked price.

The Ankeway on-board computer is a perfect way to add something extra to your car that includes features such as GPS, Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, applications such as Spotify and YouTube, or a parking camera.

And this offer to buy the radio with Android Auto ANKEWAY at € 94.34 has a reduction of € 25.65 compared to its previous price, but we already warn you that it is an offer that concludes in just 10 hours, so if you do not buy it now you will have lost the opportunity because it is not very common to see these low prices.

This radio with Android Auto is the most sold on Amazon, a company that manages this shipment, so you will receive it at home during the next few days with full guarantee.

This particular device is covered by a 7-inch panel at HD resolution, on a touch screen that will allow you to manage all your applications that will be synchronized with those of your smart mobile phone.

Android Auto, Google’s tool to use in the car as a hands-free is very useful, but it depends on a series of elements so that everything works correctly.

It is a way that we are going to have to make our vehicle much more interesting, especially for passengers if they are looking for entertainment, and for the driver if he wants to have a multitude of applications at hand to help him on the road.

Remember that the offer is only for today, and getting the best-selling ANKEWAY car radio with Android Auto from Amazon at this price is not very common.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.