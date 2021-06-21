This offer in the 256GB POCO F3 has everything to succeed on Prime Day | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

POCO has put several new mobiles on sale in 2021, some of them with a very reasonable price despite having high-end features, such as the POCO F3.

One of the phones with the best value for money of the year is the POCO F3, from this sub-brand linked to Xiaomi and which has returned to the market in style in 2021, attacking different price segments and beating the competition in terms of performance .

An example of this is this mobile that we mentioned, which normally costs 389 euros, but which now drops to 329 euros on Amazon’s Prime Day, quite a bargain if you want a phone that performs like a high-end but costs half.

What’s more, Amazon Prime Day offer at POCO F3 5G affects 256GB capacity edition, which is usually much more expensive, so the bargain is double and by the way you would have more than enough storage for all your games, videos or photos.

This new POCO mobile has almost everything to sweep away, starting with 5G, but also because of the enormous power of its Snapdragon 870.

With Snapdragon 870 and 6GB of RAM, its performance is more than excellent, it is outstanding, and we have been able to prove it in its complete analysis, in which it has left a very good taste in our mouths in practically all aspects.

If you are interested, you should bear in mind that the Prime Day offers are only for Prime users, of course, although you can simply take the opportunity to sign up now for the free trial month.

5G, WiFi 6 and a spectacular screen

POCO has put all the meat on the grill with this phone, which not only stands out for its power, more than enough to run even the most demanding Android games, but it has also given it several extra quality touches that are greatly appreciated.

The most striking is 5G, although obviously these networks are yet to be deployed in much of the map, so it will be difficult to take advantage of them. What you can take advantage of is that it also has WiFi 6, domestic connectivity that you can take advantage of with a compatible router, and there are very cheap ones.

However, beyond the connectivity, the most striking thing is the AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh, which feels much smoother and more fluid from the moment you turn on this phone.

In addition, the fast charge is quite fast, with 33W of power. In just 21 minutes you will have 50% of its capacity charged, 51 minutes for a full charge.

Few drawbacks can be made, especially now that it is at the lowest historical price it has ever had.

