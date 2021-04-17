This NVIDIA AI is capable of creating 3D objects using a photograph: they recreate the fantastic car | Technology

NVIDIA has developed a technology based on artificial intelligence that is capable of converting 2D photographs of cars into fully interactive three-dimensional models.

GANverse3D is the name that this technology has received from NVIDIA and, at the moment, it only works with vehicle images. The premise is simple: convert 2D images to 3D objects. To achieve this, Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning are used.

The team in charge of developing this tool is the NVIDIA AI Research Lab of Toronto. The idea arises to help architects, creators, video game developers and designers without specific knowledge in 3D modeling. In addition, the application will reduce the development and rendering times of elements in small teams.

The applications that come to mind may have more to do with the world of video games, but it should not be overlooked that the cinema of recent years usually uses CGI and this is still computer-generated images . It is possible that we are facing a new process to lower costs in film productions.

We spent a few days playing with the RTX 3080, the most powerful graphics card on the market at the moment, to bring you our analysis on this beast capable of moving TOP games at the highest quality with 4K, 60 fps and ultra ray tracing.

Now that we are clear about everything that the new NVIDIA technology can do, it is time to explain how it works. The easiest way to imagine what GANverse3D does is to think of a photography session of thousands of photos from multiple angles, these photos are then placed in such a way that when they come together they form a three-dimensional image.

The way that NVIDIA has wanted to demonstrate the possibilities of this functionality goes through bring to life from a photograph the legendary KITI from the Fantastic Car series. The result does not leave indifferent, both for the speed at which NVIDIA’s artificial intelligence is able to model this object and for the good results it achieves.

And, it is that, it is not only that the 3D model is visually beautiful, but that it is functional and can be placed in virtual scenarios in which it can move as if it were a video game car. Also, this whole process uses GeForce RTX 20XX and RTX 30XX series graphics cards in the NVIDIA Omniverse environment.

NVIDIA makes it clear that Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning are one of the pillars of the development of tools for a multitude of platforms. In addition, to establish itself as a company that not only manufactures graphics cards.