This note appears in a badly parked car in Valladolid and karma works immediately

The car, parked in loading and unloading. (Photo: VALLADOLID MUNICIPAL POLICE)

A driver from Valladolid had a good surprise when he returned to his car, which he had left improperly parked in a loading and unloading area in the city.

The Municipal Police of the town has posted photos of what happened on Twitter. A delivery man who needed to park in that area reserved for him had to leave his van a little further behind. But he did not stay with the anger inside and left a note to the driver of the car attached to the windshield wiper.

“This is an upload and download. Thank you for your solidarity and make me download 200 meters. The next day I denounce you for your lack of respect. Greetings from a pissed off professional, ”the paper said.

Shortly after, karma acted immediately and it was not necessary for the delivery man to denounce the driver: the Police appeared and, along with the note, left him the corresponding fine.

“The white note was left by a” pissed off professional “who was prevented from doing his job by this vehicle. The “pink note” 👮‍♂️ was the consequence … ”, the agents have written on Twitter, where they call to respect the parking spaces reserved for loading and unloading.

The photos have provoked reactions like these:

This is not the only note left in a car that has relevance on Twitter in the last hours.

This Thursday, SocialDrive, a popular community of drivers uploaded a photo of a vehicle with the rear window completely smashed.

But next to it was the note left to the owner by the child who had broken it: “I have accidentally broken your glass. I am Alejandro. Excuse me”. And then the phone numbers of his father and mother.

