Desktop computers for sale at Amazon are usually the best deals when you’re looking for a PC to connect a screen, keyboard, and mouse to start using right away. And now with this NitroPC you have a perfect PC for it.

NitroPC sells this very thin and perfect equipment as a family desktop computer with a good configuration that will not give you trouble working or studying. Also as a family computer. With a Ryzen 3 processor and 16GB of RAM is available for € 426.10 and the shipping is totally free.

Office or telework desktop computer with AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD and 1TB hard drive ready to go.

This is a very thin desktop computer and was originally intended for offices, but also it is perfect for use as a shared computer.

It has a processor AMD Ryzen 3, 16GB of RAM, a 240GB SSD which you use for Windows and some applications, but to store all your larger files and documents use a 1TB hard drive.

Includes Windows 10 pre-installed with official Microsoft license, so you just have to unpack it, plug it in and turn it on to be able to use it immediately.

This equipment comes in a tower with a DVD recorder and reader, 3 USB ports, audio input and output and SD card reader on the front of the computer. Behind you have 6 more USB ports, HDMI, VGA or DVI video output, 1 Gigabit Ethernet connection and audio connections.

This computer has balanced technical characteristics and although it is designed for offices or as points of sale, if you want a computer that occupies everything and does not give you trouble, it is a good option for € 426.10.

