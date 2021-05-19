This Nissan Leaf is the first 100% electric hearse

The hearse they have always raised mixed feelings. The most superstitious still knock on wood when they come across one on the road, while there are also others who rescue them for other uses. The fact is that in our country the majority are usually Mercedes and black, there is not much variety in this field, which is usually related to sobriety and refinement. However, we now see a Adapted Nissan Leaf to fulfill this function in the times that run.

Although we have not thought about it, in Spain there are about 6,000 vehicles of this type and they will also have to look to the future. In fact, it makes a lot of sense considering that they tend to make short and planned trips, so they could be a savings for funeral companies also because of their low maintenance cost. So this is the first 100% electric hearse that goes on the market and that, in addition, will be available in two modalities.

The Nissan Leaf Lumen is a creation of Bergadana which has placed particular emphasis on improving its aerodynamics to promote efficiency. The rear part has been modified making use of light and resistant materials such as thermoformed ABS. There is no lack of details such as the lighting of the interior area, in addition to maintaining the Leaf’s electric propulsion system and a range of up to 369 kilometers. Two units of the Lumen de Bergadana have been acquired by Funestapaña and they will do their service in Pamplona and Alcalá de Henares.

On the other hand, there is another variant of the Leaf called INNOVe, which has beendesigned by Indusauto. The company has created a hearse using advanced techniques such as 3D modeling. In this way, it achieves validity in the design phase all the functional requirements that the client needs. Some striking details are the removable side platform, the integrated IH LED interior lighting or the side curtains integrated into the ceiling. Accessories such as coffin risers and pot holders can also be added.

