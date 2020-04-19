There are already multiple organizations and companies that have awarded the best releases of 2019. However, not all the verdicts were available, Famitsu Dengeki’s was one of them and today he announced that the Game of the Year award took him a title RPG highly recognized.

The Japanese publication Famitsu Dengeki (via Nintendo Everything) awarded the best titles with the 2019 Famitsu Dengeki Awards. Among the nominees there were several important releases of PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch and the most important, which managed to win the most important award was Pokémon Sword & Shield, the new installment of pocket monsters, which was nominated for the Game of the Year category alongside Death Stranding, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Fire Emblem: Three Houses and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. The new installment of Pokémon also managed to take home the award for Best RPG.

Game director Shigeru Ohmori shared an illustration to celebrate this recognition. In the drawing it is possible to see the protagonist of the game (in a female and male version), as well as the 3 initial Pokémon of Galar, Sobble, Grookey and Scorbunny.

本 日 、 ポ ケ モ ン ソ ー ド ・ シ ー ル ド が 「フ ァ ミ 通 ・ 電 撃 ゲ ー ア ワ ー ド 2019」 に て 、 「Game of the year」 と 「ト 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 受 開 発 者 を 代表 し て 、 投票 し て い た だ い た 皆 様 、 関 わ っ て い た だ い た 皆 当 に あ り が が い ま. P pic.twitter – 大 森滋 @ ポ ケ モ ン 剣 盾 発 売 ！！ (@Shigeru_Ohmori) April 18, 2020

One of the games whose nominations became awards was Death Stranding, which was the one with the most awards, Best New Game, Best Action Adventure and Best Graphics. Hideo Kojima was also highly recognized and in total won the 2 Most Valuable Creative, Best Creative in China awards, apart from taking the Best Character award thanks to Sam Bridges.

We leave you with the list of the best games.

2019 Game of the Year

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Death stranding

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Winner: Pokemon Sword & Shield

Most Valuable Creative

George Kamitani

Winner: Hideo Kojima

Hidetaka Miyazaki

Best Scenario

Winner: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Death stranding

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Better Graphics

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Winner: Death Stranding

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Best music

Kingdom Hearts III

Death stranding

Winner: Persona 5 Royal

Best Character

Clifford Unger

Winner: Sam Porter Bridges

[/i]Reisalin Stout[/i]

Best Online Game

Apex Legends

Winner: Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Best Action Game

Winner: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Devil May Cry 5

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Best Shooting Game

Winner: Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Fortnite

Best Action and Adventure Game

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Winner: Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Best Adventure Game

AI: The Somnium Files

Winner: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Tokyo Chronos

Best RPG

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Persona 5 Royal

Winner: Pokemon Sword & Shield

Best Indie Game

Untitled Goose Game

Winner: Gnosia

Baba Is You

Best New Game

Astral Chain

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Winner: Death Stranding

Best Esports Game

Street Fighter V

Winner: Fortnite

Rainbow Six Siege

What did you think of the awards? Did you expect there would be other games? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon Sword & Shield is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

