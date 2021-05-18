This newly discovered quasicrystal has been created by humans, by the first atomic bomb test

In July 1945, in the middle of New Mexico, the first test of an atomic bomb was carried out. Everything was destroyed at the point of the explosion, the high temperatures of the bomb explosion ended up fusing all the materials leaving the place covered with a glassy substance now called trinitite. More than seven decades later, researchers have discovered something else in this substance: a quasicrystal, the first man-made.

Trinitite is a glass that was first created by the vitrification of the explosion of said atomic bomb. It has a greenish hue and is essentially the result of melting and melting the different elements that were around the bomb when it exploded. It does not have special relevance on its own, but it does when analyzed at the microscopic level to see what other materials it may contain.

As collected in Nature, a group of researchers has found something unusual inside the trinitite: a quasicrystal. The element has been discovered in a sample just 10 micrometers wide. It is particularly small, but enough to prove its existence in this environment.

A quasicrystal is a material structure that, although ordered like crystals, does not become periodic (not repeated) like these. This causes quasicrystals to have unique properties not found in normal crystals. They were first discovered in the 1980s and can also appear naturally, for example in meteorites.

In search of the quasicrystal

While we know that there are quasicrystals in nature and we also know how to create them … never before has a man-made that is so ancient been discovered. Created by accident, this quasicrystal discovered in the Alamogordo desert is the oldest known to have been created by humans.

Trinitite is relatively abundant after the explosion that occurred in the atomic bomb test. However, the trinitite contained in the quasicrystal does not. Apparently it is found only in a special trinitite that has a reddish color instead of the commonly found greenish. The reddish color comes from the copper that was melted from the cables leading from the ground to the pump. Quasicrystals require a violent impact or explosion and the presence of materials, hence it has only been found in trinitite with copper.

Theoretical physicist Paul Steinhardt of Princeton University, responsible for the discovery, indicates that he was searching for the red trinitite for months. Finally he obtained some samples thanks to a trinitite expert who decided to collaborate in the investigation. When analyzing the samples they found the quasicrystal, exposed to X-rays they were able to reveal that it had a type of symmetry typical of quasicrystals.

Via | Nature

More information | PNAS