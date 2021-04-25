This new update for iOS solves a problem with the screen of your iPhone | Technology

Thanks to the latest update for the iPhone and iPad, one of the most annoying errors, and at the same time imperceptible, that you can see on your screen is solved.

One of the main problems reported with the original launch of the iPhone 12 was various issues related to the display, which among other things caused flickering, greenish light beam or even dim light that seemed to give off the screen even though it was totally dark.

Apple originally said that it would fix all these problems with the iPhone 12 screen. While they are not very annoying bugs, they did end up being more noticeable when using the relevant dark modes.

That moment has already come, because with iOS 14.5 Apple has finally solved this problem where a dim brightness was experienced on the iPhone 12 screen if we had it configured with a low brightness.

This small glitch with the screen was very little noticeable, and basically there was a kind of dim glow that appeared on the screen when it was completely black with a low brightness level, visible when you looked at it close enough.

As can be seen in the official iOS 14.5 update note, those from Cupertino include “an optimization to reduce the appearance of a dim glow that can appear at reduced brightness levels with black backgrounds,” the note dictates.

And it is that in devices as expensive as the iPhone, any small error is reported by the user community, who are obviously looking for a device that is perfect and Apple is always quite fast solving all these failures.

If you still do not have the iOS 14.5 update, do not worry, it is staggered, although it is likely that you will have it throughout the next week along with many other news.