This new Subaru WRX teaser video will leave you wanting more …

They say that legends never die, but this axiom in the automotive sector is not always fulfilled. Above all, because emission regulations are increasingly demanding and force manufacturers to make drastic decisions. Mainly when it comes to renewing models that, either because of their sales volume or the mechanics that give them life, compromise compliance with current legislation. One of the most threatened is the Subaru WRX…

The Japanese saloon, although it is not what it used to be, is one of the most desired by those who followed, and still continue, rallying. The problem is that the number of countries in which it is sold it is getting smaller and smaller, limiting itself to the US and some other enclaves. All in all, that Subaru bet on creating a new generation of the WRX it’s great news. Especially, when they are already announcing their debut with a great teaser campaign Y video teasers.

The new Subaru WRX will officially debut on August 19 …

The first time we talked about the new installment of the Subaru WRX it was a few weeks ago. At that time, the Japanese firm published an advance on the official account they have on Twitter. But not the global one, but the one they have for the Yankee market, one of the most important for this model. Now they charge back with a new photo and other video that contributes more data to this unknown. In addition, as a culmination, they announce the official debut date.

The stage where this clip takes place is a semi-desert plain where the pilot of this WRX goes crazy spinning. Thanks to this, it raises a lot of dust, the essential element so that we cannot see much of the design that the next WRX will wear. Of course, for the photo lets see part of the pillar «C», the roof drop, the shark fin antenna and the third volume integration or the spoiler integrated in the trunk.

Nor can we ignore the attractive orange paint that dresses his body or the multi spoke alloy wheels. Oh, and the double chrome tailpipe. The second part of this teaser video keeps the hype high, although it seems short. More than anything, because it reveals a design element of the interior of the new WRX. Its about instrument panel, since it will not follow fashion and will have needles of a lifetime.

To finish we will tell you the last secret: the date it should debut publicly. If all goes according to plan, the event will take place on next August 19. There is less and less left, so we are convinced that some leak will make the wait more enjoyable.

