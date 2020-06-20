Thanks to this technology, and using only a camera and a suitable computer program, dogs of different species could be digitized to transfer them to a computer program or video game, and could even be used in the field of veterinary medicine.

Scientists have managed to create a new motion capture system that is capable of creating digital avatars of animals like dogs after filming them with a single camera, and in just a few seconds.

When digitizing any animal to appear in a movie or in a video game, the relevant process must be followed, which involves multiple cameras and those suits that have a multitude of balls attached in the form of sensors so that each of the movements appropriately.

Now a computer team from the Bath University It has eliminated that need to use these suits with hundreds of pellets, and instead they have developed a procedure that simplifies all of the above and that can be applied not only to the fields of entertainment, but also to veterinary medicine. It is something different from what we saw recently with the trampoline and the cameras that captured the movements.

For the invention to work, they first had to start the investigations using the usual outfit with those dozens of sensors in 14 different dog breeds, and when the program was already trained with this initial procedure, it was no longer necessary to use it again. After that initial training period, now a single cRGBD camera it is enough for the model to accurately detect and predict the movements of a dog of different breeds, and recreate it virtually for movies or video games.

The investigator Sinéad Kearney, in a press release, noted that “For the entertainment industry, our research can help produce a more authentic movement of virtual animals in movies and video games. Dog owners could also use it to make a 3D digital representation of their pet on their computer. ”

In this way, we would have a new invention that would allow us to use a suitable camera and a computer program, to be able to transfer our favorite pet to a video game or to any program to later edit it or simply view it.

But entertainment aside, this invention could also be used for veterinarians, using this program to monitor an animal’s health like measuring a dog’s limp to see its recovery process over time.

[Fuente: University of Bath]