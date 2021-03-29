This new malware can spy on your WhatsApp conversations and get all your data

03/29/2021 at 3:46 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Apps from unknown sources on Android phones can be quite a serious problem. And is that when we install something outside the Play Store, we always run the risk that the file contains some type of malware that can infect our phone. Even with Google’s protection measures in the Play Store, we are not 100% protected either, then there will always be some risk. The last malicious app in this sense it has to do with one that pretends to be a system app and controls everything we do on the phone.

This malware has been discovered by the security firm Zimperium, where through its official website they have detailed the operation of this dangerous app. Basically we would be talking about an app that works like a Trojan, granting remote access to the attacker and that this can collect all kinds of information on our phone. From conversations of WhatsApp, even take pictures with the device’s camera, or locate the victim with the location of the GPS, among many other actions. This application communicates with a Firebase server, making all the collected information go there. This malware appears in the notification bar, although with the Google logo and mentioning that it is “looking for updates”, making it difficult to recognize it. Even when we make a call, this malware can activate the microphone and collect the conversation.

This application has a database with 112 models of firms such as Samsung, OnePlus, and even the old Google Nexus. Our recommendation is to avoid downloading applications externally as much as possible. In case you have to, always from safe sites and that we know that they have been verified.