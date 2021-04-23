This new Google Maps feature will tell you where you can recycle

If we have to choose an essential application within the Google ecosystem, surely many of us are left with Google Maps. It is not only freeIt is also accurate, with a multitude of information and very simple to use, ideal not only to consult on foot but also by car.

Now a new feature is coming to the popular Google app. What is it about? Well, from a set of tools that make it easier for users to be able to find out where there are recycling points in the main cities of the planet.

Find out where you can recycle thanks to Google Maps

As we read in Android Police, Google is facilitating verified companies in My Business being able to identify the type of item they accept for recycling, from clothing, electrical products, batteries, glass or plastic.

That is, if we have to “throw away” any of these products and we do not know where to do it, thanks to this Google Maps function We will check if a business close to us does it for us.

The problem is that many businesses are not yet verified, so to solve this, Google will begin to ask users if the places they visit allow materials to be recycled. Of course, it will not be necessary for Google to ask, since we ourselves can also review it in the application itself to inform other users.

How does Google know how long it will take to reach your destination?

Therefore, this will help us to discover recycling places such as “Clean Points” near us. although unfortunately there are still no filtering options. That is, if we want to find a specific place where only lithium batteries are accepted, we will not be able to do so. Although we do not doubt that this option will be added in the future.

Of course we can also choose one of the many Android applications that we can find in the Google Play Store. Free recycling applications for our mobile and is that caring for the environment and sustainability of the planet are two of the most important challenges we face today.

