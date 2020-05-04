         This new Firefox service allows you to generate and destroy email addresses with one click

During this weekend, Mozilla introduced a new service: Firefox Private Relay. Thanks to this tool we have the opportunity to create an email alias with a simple click.

That means we will not have to reveal our true email address every time we register for a new service (thus avoiding future spam or promotions, or that this address may end up in other databases).

If an alias starts receiving spam, you delete it

Firefox Private Relay started testing last month, and is currently in the closed beta phase (you have to request an invitation if we want to start testing it). Anyway, a public beta of this service is expected later this year.

The possibilities of this tool are multiple, and we will be able to use this generated email account so that people we do not want to give our true email or sign up for newsletters contact us.

Are you worried about giving your email address? Tired of receiving emails that you have never registered? Do those unsubscribe links really work? By using aliases, you keep your real email off spam lists and away from unreliable companies you can’t trust. ”

Once we have activated this service in our account, it will be necessary to install this extension for Firefox and thus comfortably manage the aliases.

Subsequently, Firefox Private Relay will take care of forwarding all emails from the alias to your real inbox. “If an alias begins to receive emails that you don’t want, you can disable or delete it entirely,” says the company.

The concept of an email alias is nothing new, but managing it has always been something much more complex and tedious. Mozilla, through Firefox Private Relay, aims to provide a simpler solution that allows us to create and destroy email accounts with a simple click.

