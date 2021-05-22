This new artificial intelligence from Google helps diagnose skin conditions | Technology

Google is working on a tool based on artificial intelligence that will offer us a previous diagnosis of some type of skin condition.

Artificial Intelligence was born to make life much easier for us, and within it is modern medical care, especially during the current pandemic that has taught humanity a lot for future years.

Google is leveraging artificial intelligence for healthcare, in a way to help users learn about skin conditions.

Specifically, what the Mountain Viewers want is to implement diagnostic artificial intelligence for skin conditions using smartphones, thus allowing the user himself to have an idea of ​​what his diagnosis could be. Obviously this is not born to replace the role of a professional dermatologist, but to give a preliminary idea.

This preliminary version of the artificial intelligence tool was born to inform users about the state of their skin, but also their nails and hair. Artificial intelligence technology uses techniques similar to those used to identify lung cancer and diabetic eye disease. For this the tool uses a camera to capture an image of the skin and then provides the possible causes of various symptoms.

So you know its importance, this Google digital intelligence tool extracts 65,000 skin images and case data. The good news is that it is very easy to use since all you would need is a web-based application, three photos of the affected area of ​​the skin and wait for the preliminary diagnosis.

Before doing so, the application processes the images, and asks users how long it has been since they have had symptoms, using different answers to arrive at a more precise list of possible diagnoses. extracting an archive knowledge of 288 skin conditions to give probable matches that users can take to a dermatologist.

The tool would be born as a complement and never as a replacement for a professional dermatologist, but it could avoid false information when a person searches for some type of skin condition on Google, which could trigger alarm when it is not.