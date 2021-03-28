This new artificial heart responds to the activity of the patient

This new artificial heart responds to patients 0:54

(CNN Business) – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the world, and around one in five people in developed countries will suffer from heart failure in their lifetime.

In the worst cases, the only treatment is a transplant. But since more hearts fail than are donated, patients can spend years on a waiting list.

To help people who are waiting for a transplant, the French company Carmat developed a “complete artificial heart”, a device to replace the entire heart of the person until a donor is found.

The device, which is shaped like a human heart and weighs 4 kg, has two battery packs that provide about four hours of charge before it needs to be connected to a power source.

Sensors detect blood pressure and, in response, an algorithm monitors blood flow in real time. “It works like a human heart, so if the patient walks, the blood flow increases, and if the patient is at rest, the blood flow is stable and low,” Carmat CEO Stéphane Piat told CNN Business.

The parts of the device that are in contact with the patient’s blood are made of material compatible with the human body. This is to reduce the risk of adverse reactions. Once it is surgically implanted in the patient, the device is maintenance-free, Piat explained.

This authentic heart is ready to go on the market

So far, 19 patients received the device during various tests. In December, the company received the CE mark, allowing Carmat to sell the product in the European Union. In addition, last month it received authorization to begin a feasibility study with the aim of obtaining approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Carmat hopes to start selling its artificial heart in Germany by the end of June. By the end of the year, Piat expects Carmat to have made 20 hearts, which will be sold to hospitals for more than 160,000 euros each ($ 190,000). While the device is suitable for most men, the current design is too large for most women.

Carmat was created in 2008, but French surgeon Alain Carpentier began developing his artificial heart 25 years ago. The company now has about 190 employees and has received more than 250 million euros (US $ 300 million) in financing.

Martin Cowie, Professor of Cardiology at Imperial College London, explains that for decades researchers have tried to create a mechanical pump that can completely replace a heart. Cowie says past attempts have frequently caused strokes, blood clots and infections, but that the materials Carmat uses are a step in the right direction.

He also adds that design is an interesting concept. “Time will tell … but I like your ideas,” he told CNN Business.

Other devices

The market for technology to treat cardiovascular disease will be worth more than $ 40 billion by 2030, according to market research company IDTechEx.

Other complete artificial hearts are in development, but the only one currently on the market is produced by Arizona-based SynCardia. This device has a fixed heart rate, instead of adjusting autonomously to the physical activity of the patient.

Another French company, CorWave, is developing a device for people with less severe heart failure. It helps pump blood from one of the four chambers of the heart instead of replacing the entire organ.

Chief Executive Louis de Lillers says CorWave secured about € 80 million (US $ 96 million) in funding, including € 15 million (US $ 17.9 million) from the European Commission, and is preparing to conduct clinical trials. in the United States and Europe. There are already several devices that help pump blood from a chamber, but according to De Lillers, CorWave uses new technology that makes it more sensitive to patient activity.

“We can track the patient’s activity and we can tailor the flow to the patient’s needs,” he explained.

A device for life

Carmat and CorWave will initially market their devices as temporary measures for patients awaiting transplantation. However, the long-term goal of both companies is to make devices that can be used permanently.

“The vision is for it to be used as … a device for life,” Piat said. “But that means collecting longer-term data, so it takes more time,” he explained.

Cowie is pleased to see that companies are trying new approaches and believes that many people could benefit.

“I think we could get to the stage where we can honestly tell patients that they are just as likely to do well with a mechanical pump as with a transplant,” he explains.