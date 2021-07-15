this neuroprosthesis is able to read brain signals to transcribe what we want to say

Researchers at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) have succeeded in developing a neuroprosthesis capable of detect brain signals and transcribe them into words through a screen. The device has been tested on a person with various paralysis who, thanks to it, has been able to communicate with words.

The study, to be published in the New England Journal of Medicine, was developed by Edward Chang, a UCSF neurosurgeon, and his team. According to Chang, “this is the first successful demonstration of direct whole word decoding from the brain activity of someone who is paralyzed and cannot speak. “

50 words for now

Unlike previous approaches, which focused on spelling and signals to move the arm or hand, Chang’s approach consists of translate signals intended to control the muscles of the vocal system to produce words. According to the researcher, this “promises faster and more organic communication.”

This is how the BRAVO study (Brain-Computer Interface Restoration of Arm and Voice) and its first participant, BRAVO1 (code name to preserve his anonymity) arose. This is a 30-year-old man who suffered a stroke 15 years ago, severely damaging the connection between his brain and his vocal tract and limbs. Given its limited mobility, currently communicating with a pointer attached to a cap used to point to letters on a screen.

BRAVO1 worked with the researchers to develop a vocabulary of 50 simple words, such as “water”, “good” or “family”, which are enough to form short sentences. The idea of ​​using a few simple words is that it is relatively easy to recognize them from brain activity using algorithms.

This done, Chang implanted a high-density electrode guidance over the patient’s speech motor cortex. Subsequently, the neurosurgeon recorded 22 hours of neuronal activity in this area of ​​the brain over 48 sessions and several months. In each session, BRAVO1 tried to say each of the 50 words many times while the implants recorded his brain activity.

Sounds familiar? It may be, because it is a process similar to that of training a neural network. If we want to train a neural network to identify cats, we “simply” have to show him lots of pictures of cats. Eventually, the system will learn to identify that the subject of a photo is, or is not, a cat. This is similar.

Sean Metzger and Jessi Liu, bioengineering doctoral students in Chang’s lab and also lead authors of the study, used custom neural network models to identify signals from the brain. When BRAVO1 tried to speak, neural networks identified subtle patterns in brain activity linked to each word.

The result? According to the researchers, the model has the ability to decode up to 18 words per minute with up to 93% accuracy (median 75%). This has been possible, in part, thanks to the linguistic model and a self-correction system “similar to those used by voice recognition programs and consumer text messages,” they explain from the university.

It is a first step and, while it is true that it is only a patient and a limited vocabulary, the researchers say that the study shows that “it is really possible to facilitate communication in this way and that it has potential for use in conversational settings.” Looking ahead, researchers expand the trial to include more patients and increase the number of words.

More information | University of California San Francisco (UCSF)