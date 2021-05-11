This Netbot LS27 robotic vacuum cleaner not only cleans the floor, but also its interior and has a 100 euro discount on Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This Ikohs Create Netbot LS27 vacuum cleaner not only collects dirt from your floor, it also cleans itself so you don’t have to pick up its deposit every time you use it.

Robotic vacuums are a true blessing, and anyone who owns one can tell you. That with the touch of a button, with an application or voice command a device clean the floor of your entire house is a pleasure. How can you beat that? Well, with a robot vacuum cleaner that cleans itself.

This robot Ikohs Create Netbot LS27 It is a vacuum cleaner that, in addition to cleaning your floor, also includes an external tank where it empties the contents of its small tank. Right now you can get it on Amazon for 300 euros by applying the 100 euro discount coupon that you will find on their page.

Robot vacuum cleaner with 3D laser mapping, very powerful with 2700 Pa and fully connected that also includes a base that cleans it from the inside.

You can also get it directly on the Ikohs website for 399 euros, because the Amazon coupon will sooner or later run out. It also has free and fast shipping throughout Spain.

It is one of the cheapest robots with its own automated tank suction and loading station that you will find right now. In addition, this robot vacuum cleaner has an application to fully control, from on and off, schedules to automatically clean or synchronize it with Google and Alexa.

A robot vacuum cleaner with laser navigation and waste bin

This Netbot LS27 robot not only has a 3D laser mapping system to know where it should move and where the obstacles are. It also has a great suction power of up to 2700 Pa.

But the most important thing about this robot is surely its automatic emptying system. The charging station where the robot automatically goes when it runs low on battery or finishes a task has a very large tank with its own suction that vacuums the small tank of the robot. This way you won’t have to clean it every few uses, if you don’t empty the large tank once.

Cleans any type of surface, can overcome unevenness of up to 2 centimeters and has a 5,200 mAh battery that allows it to operate for about 200 minutes

Take advantage of this offer if you were waiting for a significant discount on a high-end robot vacuum cleaner model. We do not know how long this discount of 100 euros will last, leaving it at only 300.95 euros.

Shipping, both on Amazon and on the Ikohs website, is totally free for everyone, although in your own store the shipping is always fast.

