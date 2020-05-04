You have had to modify the console cover to fit all the pieces of this PC Gaming.

Just a few months ago we published a special with some amazing tuned PC towers, and today we are talking about another PC with the most striking cover: in this caseNintendo’s Myth NES, which has become the case of a PC Gaming with the characteristics of a 2020 team. It is not the first time that something like this has been done, but its author, who has explained in video how he has carried out this task, highlights that he was doing long as you don’t see similar work using Nintendo’s revered 8-bit console as a base.

This NES has an AMD Ryzen 2600 CPU and an Nvidia GTX 1660 SuperWith little change in the appearance of the console, this hobbyist has installed a PC with aAMD Ryzen 2600 CPUand a graphics cardNvidia GTX 1660 Super, which leaves us with a fairly powerful team and the question of how it is possible that all this works without reaching temperatures that the team cannot bear. It was not easy, but pulling creativity, this player has used a sheet to make the case a little higher than usual, thus leaving room for all the components.

To fit the motherboard, it has also had to modify the interior of the case, eliminating some parts and therefore weakening the structure of the console, but ensures that by doing so, the cooling of this particular PC has also improved. It also suggests that you could have enteredleds to illuminatethe foil that he uses to expand the space, but he has preferred to give it a neutral tone to maintain the original aesthetic as much as possible.

