This year the summer has taken longer to make an appearance than on previous occasions, but the first heat wave is already being felt and there are many users who are looking for a way to combat high temperatures.

If you have decided to buy a nebulizer fan, you will have already noticed that they usually have quite high prices. This Cecotec model is a highly recommended alternative for its good value for money and it is quite cheap on Amazon: it is priced at € 73.

On the official website of the brand you can find it for € 79.92, while in other stores, for example PcComponentes, it costs € 89.90. Therefore, the Amazon price is the most convenient, especially when compared to what other nebulizer fans are worth. For example, this Aigostar is worth € 134.99, and this Taurus is priced at € 162.90.

Cecotec nebulizer fan that sprays microparticles of water to refresh even more. It has 5 blades of 40 cm and three speeds to regulate the air flow to your liking, and the water tank has 3 liters of capacity.

Fogging fans differ from conventional fans in that they spray water to refresh more. They are usually used outdoors, such as terraces or gardens, although they can also be used indoors, as long as the water spray does not harm the environment.

The cheap nebulizer fan that we are dealing with today is the Cecotec ForceSilence 590 FreshEssence. It is a model equipped with a 5-blade head with a diameter of 40 cm that offers powerful air flow. It has a power of 90 W and has 3 speeds to choose the most suitable for circumstances, and the brand ensures that it is very quiet.

The water tank has a 3-liter capacity, allowing you to supply microparticles of water over a 12-hour period. It has a programmable timer for up to 120 minutes to automatically turn off.

