This mythical character would be in the HBO series Green Lantern

HBO is preparing its Green Lantern series and among the details to highlight was the rumor of the inclusion of Sinestro as part of the story.

Announcing a series on Green Lantern It was something that left all the followers of Dc comics. In the last hours that feeling could increase, as it was commented that Sinestro, legendary comic book villain, would appear.

Sinestro would be in the Green Lantern series prepared by HBO Max with the ingenuity of Greg Berlanti

The website ComicBookMovie.com the initiative was taken by publishing various details of the production. Among these, the revelation that possibly a younger Sinestro will be seen than the one who appeared in the 2011 film. The character could be shown as one of the heroes members of Green Lanterns Corp.

In addition, the blog published part of what the alien’s plot design would be:

“[THAAL SINESTRO] (Male, 40 years old, any ethnicity) The greatest of all the Green Lanterns, Sinestro is similar to a warrior monk, the personification of grace under pressure. He serves as the strategic commander of the Corps and all the Lanterns follow his orders without question. Although he is revered for his unmatched willpower and wisdom, a darker destiny contradicts his Zen demeanor. [SERIE REGULAR] “

Beyond this information, the informant dared to even rumored a possible return of Mark Strong on the paper.

Although the film in which Strong participated was not very well received by the critics or the audience, his performance was one of the few things that was not strongly deserved.

More about the series

On the other hand, it has already been disclosed that Greg Berlanti, creative leader of Arrowverse, will be at the head of the project. Seth Grahame-Smith Y Marc guggenheim will be the scriptwriters.

In the same way, the possible narrative arc will include Guy gardner Y Alan Scott, two of the best known flashlights in comics, as protagonists.

The series would begin filming this summer in The Angels and would see the light in 2022 by HBO Max.