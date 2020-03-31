The type of music you listen to while driving can influence your mood, causing you to do it aggressively, especially if you listen to music from the following genre.

Drive your car listening music It can awaken in the driver various moods, from a feeling of peace and harmony, to a state of anger and aggressiveness. What few know is that there is a musical genre that could increase the probability of causing a road accident.

Opulus, a research and strategy consultancy in the United Kingdom, conducted a study that revealed that the type of music you listen to while driving increases or decreases your chances of having a road accident, winning a violation, or speeding.

According to research listen rock While driving increases the chances of an accident, in addition to people yelling or insulting other drivers for the adrenaline that this type of music causes.

According to the Attraction 360 portal, Opulus conducted the study of 2,000 people in the United Kingdom, in addition to consulting the specialist in music psychology in London, Vicky Williamson, Who in the investigation detailed “that music plays a role in stress, memories and factors that move the environment.”

However, rock is not the only genre that causes bad situations for motorists, as the study found that those who listen jazz, are more likely to receive fines for speeding, since, being a more complex music, it diverts drivers’ attention in measuring their speed limits.

He reggae, it also has a distracting effect on drivers, while those who listen classical music, they are less likely to exceed speed limits or lose their cool.

Music pop, was listed as the musical genre that is least involved in minor accidents and does not cause distraction on the road, since it is a simple, repetitive melody and people tend to know the lyrics by heart, allowing them to have a more relaxed attitude when driving.

