This mummy hides a secret inside that has never been seen before | Life

It’s called The Mysterious Lady, and for over a century it was believed to be a man. A 3D X-ray has revealed that it holds a unique surprise in Egyptology.

The National Museum in Warsaw, in Poland, holds in its collection several egyptian mummies which were donated to the University of Warsaw in 1826. The donor stated that they came from the royal tombs of Thebes, although the experts do not take this into account, because at that time the origins of mummies were invented to give them more value, according to explains the BBC.

One of these mummies was classified as belonging to the Hor-Djehuti priest, because that is what the inscriptions on the sarcogaph indicated. It is about 2,100 years old.

So it remained for more than a century, until in 2015 the museum launched the Warsaw Mummy Project, an analysis of this legacy using the most advanced non-intrusive technology: X-rays, CT, 3D scanners, etc. And what they have discovered is a unique mummy in the world: the supposed priest Hor-Djehuti is actually a woman, and it is about the only known pregnant mummy.

According to medical analysis it is a woman between 20 and 30 years old, that carries inside a fairly advanced fetus, between 26 and 30 weeks.

At the time of its mummification, the most logical thing is that the child had been mummified separately, so the experts do not know why they decided to leave it inside the mother.

Perhaps the woman decided that way before she died. Either for religious reasons, or because of their difficulty in removing it, they decided to leave it in the womb during mummification.

Beyond the reasons, thanks to this decision the National Museum of Warsaw has gone from having a conventional mummy that did not stand out for anything special, like hundreds of others that exist, to boasting of a unique momy in the world, since there is no other pregnant mummy.

Now forensics are going to try to determine the cause of his death, while Egyptologists try to find out who he was.

The fact that it was inside a priest’s sarcophagus is the first mystery. It is believed that It was introduced there by mistake by some 19th century antiquarian, since at that time it was common to change sarcophagus mummies to give them more value.

The mummification is of quality, and among the bandages they have found 15 valuables, including various amulets to help her reach the afterlife, indicating that it was a high ranking woman, belonging to the nobility, or to some rich family of the Lower Nile.

The exciting history of Egypt continues to bring us new surprises almost daily. What will be the next?