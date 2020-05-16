In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Now you have a good opportunity to buy a next generation MSI laptop that stands as a perfect alternative to the MacBook Pro, and above all pockets.

Telecommuting has gained importance in our lives, and also the time we spend in our homes, and that is why having a good laptop that serves both productivity and entertainment is the best investment you can make in these times. That is why we want to highlight a very interesting offer through which you will be able to acquire an MSI laptop with 16 GB of RAM with a significant discount on Amazon, and at just € 849.99.

This latest generation MSI laptop at € 849.99 on Amazon it is almost € 300 off its previous price, and practically one of the bargains that you can acquire during the next few days.

This laptop is designed to exploit its benefits to the maximum among professionals, and is that it has an Intel Core i7 accompanied by 16GB of RAM, although its graphics is not specific to gaming.

We are talking about a very cheap but high-tech MSI laptop on Amazon that has a 14-inch panel at Full HD resolution, and which stands out for including a Intel i7-8565U processor, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage and on top of it a Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card with 2GB dedicated, ideal to move any game on the market.

It should be noted that it is a product sold and managed by Amazon itself, and in this way you can receive it at home in just a couple of days with the maximum security guarantee. In addition, you have free shipping. Of course, realize that this state-of-the-art MSI computer comes without an operating system and therefore you need to get a license or choose one of the free solutions that exist on the market if you don’t want to get Windows 10.

In short, we are facing one of the best offers to buy a next-generation laptop on Amazon, on top of the MSI brand that has always been characterized by offering a series of high-quality notebooks that are valid for both our productivity and entertainment tasks.

