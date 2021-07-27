This MSI laptop is thin and light, has a 512 GB SSD and is on sale at € 100 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Looking for a slim, light and inexpensive laptop? If the answer is yes, take the opportunity to buy this MSI with 512 GB of SSD with 100 euros discount.

Many users take advantage of the free time they have in summer to take a look at the offers and buy new devices to release them when they return from vacation.

If you are one of them and you are looking for a cheap laptop with good features, pay attention because this offer interests you. This laptopl MSI has a discount of 100 euros in Amazon Spain and you can buy it for only 599.99 euros.

We talk about MSI Modern 14 B4MW-056XES, a model that usually costs 699.99 euros and that now you can get cheaper thanks to this promotion.

This version of MSI’s ultrabook features Ryzen 5 as a processor. It boasts a fairly discreet, ultra-slim design with a very light weight of only 1.3 kg.

The MSI Modern 14 has many versions, and the one we are dealing with has mid-range characteristics ideal for teleworking and studying at a distance.

It features an attractive design with a slim and light body, so you can carry it comfortably when you need it. It has dimensions of 319 x 220.2 x 16.9 mm and only weighs 1.30 kg, so that taking it from one place to another will be very simple.

This MSI Modern 14 B4MW-056XES equips a 14-inch screen with Full HD resolution, Ryzen 5 4500U processor, 8 GB of RAM and a high-capacity 512 GB SSD.

Then we leave you its main technical characteristics:

Screen size: 14 “Screen resolution: Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 px) Weight: 1.3 kg Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Graphics card: Radeon RX Vega Graphics RAM: 8 GB Internal storage: 512 GB SSD Operating system : no SO

As you can see, this MSI Modern 14 comes without a pre-installed operating system, something that is increasingly common today because it makes the final price of the product cheaper. Installing Windows 10 yourself is not very complicated and you can do it without problem by following the instructions in this tutorial.

