Cheap mobiles are an option as respectable as any other, since there are many people who do not require great specifications and who you only need a mobile to call, use WhatsApp and little else. And the fact that we can now buy a decent mobile for a cheap price is great news for all these users.

Today we are going to show you one of the low price terminals that have the most impact in the segment right now, and best of all is that it is lowered, It is the Motorola Moto E6 Plus, which right now has dropped its price to 119 euros, and it is very worthwhile to debut on Android.

Take advantage of the Moto E6 Plus offer to take it at a very good price

The Motorola Moto E6 Plus is a basic, low-end terminal, which is used to perform simple tasks, such as talking on WhatsApp or Telegram, make calls and lightly browse social media. It is not an off-road mobile, but it is a cheap device, and you must take it into account.

The device mounts inside it a MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory, a combination of the most basic and that is the starting point to run your applications. As we have told you before, it is made to do simple things, without boasts and without any aspect that leaves you breathless.

its battery is 3,000 mAh and features a 6.1-inch HD + panel, that we cannot consider compact right now, but that is not too big either. Due to its resolution and size, as you can imagine, it is not an ideal device to consume multimedia content, but you will not have any problem when playing content on Netflix, YouTube or your favorite platforms.

It is an ideal terminal for someone who wants to start in the Android world, or for a person who knows that their needs are not too high. And, consequently, its price is 119 euros at the moment, making it a golden opportunity to buy it. If you are from Latin America, you can also buy this device for a price of $ 112

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary depending on stock and store demand.

Find offers like this in our dedicated section, every day we publish unique opportunities, you will surely find the bargain you are looking for!

Follow Explica.co