this Motorola collapses to 100 euros

The Motorola smartphone is still a recommended purchase, and its price is more than tempting.

Thanks to this offer from Amazon you can take home one of the cheapest Motorola. The Moto G9 Play it is a good buy and can be yours for only 110 euros. We talk about their global version, which they accompany 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Motorola smartphone has an IPS panel, one of the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and one great battery, among other features. We tell you everything you need to know about him.

Buy the Motorola Moto G9 Play cheaper

The Motorola terminal arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. The only interruption is a little drop-shaped notch, it will go completely unnoticed as soon as you use it for a while. In its entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, an 8-core chip that runs at a maximum speed of 2 GHz. You will have no problem managing your day-to-day applications fluently.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 66 24 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.5 ″ HD IPS screen + 3 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 15W Headphone jack, NFC and FM radio

