This motorcycle vest has airbag, but it will stop working if you don’t pay the subscription

Unlike car drivers, motorcyclists do not have external protection by a chassis in the event of an accident. That is why different protection measures are usually taken, such as a helmet, vest or knee pads. In recent times they have even come out vests with airbags, although sometimes they do not activate if you do not pay for it.

Airbag vests don’t have much of a mystery. Is about vests with an inflatable system that activates in a matter of moments in case of need. When? When the connected sensors detect that there is a fall or accident. An intelligent system that literally saves lives.

Connected to an app and by subscription

Klim, which makes products for motorcyclists, has one of the rarest airbag vests on the market, the Ai-1. Ai-1 is a smart airbag vest. It is packed with different sensors and functions that allow you to detect accidents and improve your detection system through Wi-Fi updates.

The Ai-1 price is around $ 400. However, that is not its final and real price. For $ 400 we bought the vest and the IN & BOX fall detection module. Once the vest is purchased, it must be connected to a company app that will allow us to make the vest work. How? Paying an extra sum that can be $ 12 per month, $ 120 per year or one-time purchase of $ 399.

What happens if this payment is not made? The vest airbag just won’t work, since it depends on the IN & BOX module that does not work if there is no payment made. This brings the total price of the airbag vest to $ 800. However, if you choose the subscription option, if for some reason a payment is not made correctly or is not paid, the airbag will not work in the event of an accident.

Regardless, the manufacturer says that users have a grace period of 30 days to update the payment method before deactivating the vest. It also indicates that the vest has light indicators to warn if it is ready to go or not. Ultimately, the decision to use it or not without an airbag is up to the user.

Subscriptions have become a trend in recent years. Subscriptions for all types of apps but also to use hardware already acquiredor, as is the case with this vest or the BMW car entertainment system.

Via | Vice