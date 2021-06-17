This month will reach 50 million vaccines against Covid-19

MEXICO CITY

With 585 thousand doses of vaccines against Covid-19 developed by the Pfizer BioNTech laboratory, arrived this Thursday at Mexico City International Airport (AICM), from Cincinnati, United States, the 44th shipment of immunizers from this lab.

The director of the Biological and Reagent Laboratory of Mexico (Birmex), Pedro Zenteno Santaella, received the cargo at remote platform 42, of the air terminal, where he stated that this month it will reach 50 million doses received by the Government of Mexico.

“We already have 49 million 66 thousand 815 vaccines, already practically close to reaching the barrier of 50 million vaccines, which we will undoubtedly break this month,” said the official.

The cargo flight of the Cargo Jet airline landed at 8:33 am this Thursday, to move to the platform of the air terminal, where the procedure for unloading the containers with the vaccine doses was carried out.

With this new shipment, the Pfizer BioNTech Pharmaceutical has delivered to the Government of Mexico a total of 19 million 27 thousand 905 doses of vaccines, since December 23 last year, when deliveries began.

Until this June 17, the Health Secretary has received a total of 49 million 66 thousand 815 doses of biologics developed by the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

Also included are the antigens that were contracted to Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, from Russia, and CanSino Biologics Laboratory, from China, for the campaign of National Vaccination Plan against Covid-19 of the Government of Mexico.

The figure includes the 4 million 545 thousand 310 doses that have been packaged in the Drugmex laboratory, from the vaccine of Chinese origin CanSino Biologics.

With this Thursday’s flight, 76 shipments of vaccines have been received, in 90 flights, since December 23, 2020, when the National Vaccination Plan against Covid-19 of the Government of Mexico.

