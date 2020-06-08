The face-to-face care in offices of the Tax Agency to prepare the 2019 income statement It starts this Monday, so it was cut in half compared to the campaigns of other years by the Covid-19, in turn restricting in half the spaces normally available. Taxpayers must apply appointment for this option, which can be ordered since last Friday by Internet, telephone or through the ‘app’ of the tax agency.

The AEAT already opened the offices since last Tuesday, May 26 that they are in phase 2 areas to provide only public care services, except for the Income statement, whose face-to-face care, which was scheduled for last May 13 but was suspended and subject to sanitary circumstances, but has been resumed, being able to request from Friday the previous appointment and starting from this Monday.

The appointment can be requested online or through the Tax Agency’s app, at any time of the day, or by calling 901 22 33 44 and 91 553 00 71 from Monday to Friday.

The tax agency has explained that face-to-face care is configured as a complement to personalized assistance by phone, given that the overall period of assistance in the Agency’s centers will be half that of a face-to-face campaign in offices in other years, and it will be seen restricted in turn half of the spaces usually available.

This is due to the need to keep safety distances in common areas and between service posts, as well as for proper management, from the health perspective, of taxpayer input and output flows.

Therefore, the appointment for assistance in offices will be opened periodically and for a reduced interval of days, to then open other appointment days, and so on until the end of the campaign. In this way, the tax agency highlighted that it is possible to adjust the absorption capacity that, given the health circumstances, the different care centers have.

Therefore, if at a given moment the taxpayer does not find available appointments, this will not mean that there are no appointments, but that more appointments will reopen a few days later.

The ‘We Call You’ service is reinforced

In any case, the AEAT recommends not waiting for this new opening, but opting for the ‘Le Llamamos’ service, which will continue to have sufficient demand absorption capacity and which, from June 8, will also attend to the just like it will happen in offices, the most complex incomes (up to two rentals, up to two economic activities in modules and gains or losses derived from up to two equity transfers).

As every year, and in this campaign “very especially”, in order to mitigate an eventual loss of appointments to the detriment of all taxpayers, the Agency reminds citizens that can cancel the appointment by the same way why they have arranged it if they have decided not to use it.

In past years, in more than 25% of appointments made more than a week in advance, the taxpayer finally failed to show up.

With the reinforcement of the system of making declarations by telephone, in collaboration with the Autonomous Communities and municipalities, in addition to the acceleration of online and app filings, the Agency intends that, in the shortest possible time, most taxpayers can leave filed your statement, without waiting for face-to-face care.

Until last Thursday, the AEAT has already returned 4,994 million euros to more than 7,796,000 taxpayers, over two-thirds of the 2019 Income Campaign, which ends on June 30, representing an increase of 9.7% in the number of returns and 15.5% in the amount. Presentations are up 6.8% to 13.34 million.

The AEAT expects that this year’s campaign will have 21.03 million declarations, of which 14.56 million will give the right to return, 0.5% more, for an amount of 10,686 million euros, 1.5 % less, while 5.51 million will result in income, 3.1% more, for an amount of 12,798 million, 6.7% more.