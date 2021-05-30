This Monday, the extension of hours until 01.00 in hospitality and cultural venues comes into force in Madrid

The extension of hours until 01.00 hours in bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, auditoriums and premises of the Community of Madrid It will come into force this Monday, the 31st.

Specifically, with regard to the hotel and restaurant sector, the closing time will be at 01.00 but must stop admitting customers after 00.00.

The capacity inside the premises will remain unchanged, that is, 50%, including banquet halls and the capacity will be maintained at 75% abroad. Regarding the occupation inside the premises, it will go from 4 to 6 people per table and from 6 to 8 outside.

Regarding the commercial retail establishments, shopping centers and markets, the capacity remains at 75% and the time restrictions, which were currently from 06:00 to 23:00, are eliminated. In addition, the suspension of new authorizations to celebrate shows or recreational activities of an extraordinary nature is eliminated.

The places where these are developed maintain a 50% restriction of its capacity although the maximum number of attendees is raised to 7,000, after risk assessment and authorization by the General Directorate of Public Health.

Regarding the gambling, betting and casino venues the closing time will also be at 01.00 and the capacity will remain at 50%.

On the other hand, on the sports facilities and gyms the closing hours will be extended from 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. and the capacity will remain at 50%.

Similarly, on the playgrounds for children, the Ministry of Health raises the capacity from 40% to 50%. In reference to places of worship and religious or civil ceremonies, the new Order modifies the capacity and rises from 50 to 75%.

On the other hand, with regard to water sources found in parks and sports facilities are once again available for public use.

Ventilation in establishments

The Ministry of Health recommends reinforce open establishments to the public to ensure adequate ventilation. Thus, the owners of establishments are advised to measure air quality, preferably at times of greatest influx, with the use of CO2 meters.

In case the CO2 concentration exceed 1,000 parts per millionMeasures such as increasing ventilation or reducing the capacity should be adopted until it falls below this indicator.

In this sense, the Community of Madrid is going to launch a pilot test with 20 hospitality establishments and from other areas to monitor the CO2 level based on capacity and ventilation.

The Ministry of Health will also establish the conditions so that the town councils of the region that have indoor bathroom areas may request its opening in an exceptional manner, adopting the prevention measures against Covid-19 included in the required Action Plan.

Return from nightlife

This week the Community of Madrid is also expected to meet with managers of the nightlife sector in the region to study the possible return to normality in the sector.

The acting Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, announced that a meeting of the sector has been planned with members of the Department of Justice and Health to collect their sensitivities, see the proposal and that the Public Health technicians and with the epidemiological situation and healthcare “measures to recover this stopped activity” since last summer.

“Next week we will begin the contacts to make decisions to carry out that opening with optimal safety standards for the situation in which we live, “added the counselor.