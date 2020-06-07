In-person care in offices of the Tax Agency to prepare the 2019 Income Statement starts this Monday, reason why it was reduced in half with respect to the campaigns of other years by the Covid-19, restricting in turn the spaces normally available. Taxpayers must request an appointment for said option, which they can request since last Friday on the Internet, telephone or through the ‘app’ of the tax agency.

The AEAT already opened since last Tuesday May 26 the offices that are in phase 2 areas to provide only public attention services, with the exception of the Income statement, whose face-to-face care, which was scheduled for May 13 but was suspended and subject to health circumstances, but has been resumed, being able to request from Friday the by appointment and starting from this Monday.

The appointment can be requested online or through the Agencia app ’of the Tax Agency, at any time of the day, or by calling 901 22 33 44 and 91 553 00 71 from Monday to Friday.

The tax agency has explained that face-to-face care is configured as a complement to personalized telephone assistance, given that the overall period of attendance at the Agency’s centers will be half that of a face-to-face campaign in offices in other years, and it will be restricted, in turn, to half the spaces normally available.

This is due to the need to keep safety distances in common areas and between service posts, as well as for proper management, from the health perspective, of taxpayer input and output flows.

Therefore, the appointment for assistance in offices sIt will open periodically and for a short interval of days, to then open other appointment days, and so on until the end of the campaign. In this way, the tax agency highlighted that it is possible to adjust the absorption capacity that, given the health circumstances, the different care centers have.

Therefore, if at a given moment the taxpayer does not find available appointments, this will not mean that there are no appointments, but rather that more appointments will be reopened a few days later.

‘We will call you’

In any case, the AEAT recommends don’t wait for that new opening, but to opt for the ‘We Call You’ service, which will continue to have sufficient demand absorption capacity and which, as of June 8, will also serve the most complex rents (up to two rentals) , up to two economic activities in modules and gains or losses derived from up to two patrimonial transfers).

As every year, and in this campaign “very especially”, in order to mitigate eventual loss of appointments to the detriment of the whole Of the taxpayers, the Agency reminds citizens that they can cancel the appointment by the same way they have arranged it if they have decided not to use it.

In years past, in more than 25% of appointments made more than a week in advance, the taxpayer finally did not show up.

With the reinforcement of the telephone preparation system of

statements, in collaboration with the CCAA and municipalities, added to the

acceleration of the filings by internet and internet app ’, the Agency intends that, in the shortest possible time, most taxpayers can leave their return already filed, without the need to wait for in-person attention.

Until last Thursday, the AEAT has already returned 4,994 million euros to more than 7,796,000 taxpayers, Two-thirds of the 2019 Income Campaign have passed, which ends on June 30, representing an increase of 9.7% in the number of returns and 15.5% in the amount. Presentations are up 6.8% to 13.34 million.

The AEAT expects that this year’s campaign will have 21.03 million declarations, of which 14.56 million will give the right to return, 0.5% more, for an amount of 10,686 million euros, 1.5 % less, while 5.51 million will result in income, 3.1% more, for an amount of 12,798 million, 6.7% more.