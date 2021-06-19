This Monday, CDMX will carry out the first drill 2021

MEXICO CITY.- Next Monday at 11:30 a.m., the First Drill 2021 will be held in Mexico City.

The hypothesis will be a magnitude 8.1 earthquake with an epicenter 4 kilometers south of Papayo, Guerrero, 300 kilometers from the country’s capital.

The alerting time was set at 60 seconds, a period in which the buildings must be evacuated in an orderly manner.

The Seismic Instrumentation and Registration Center (CIRES) will activate the seismic alert and the Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact Center, C5, will activate the simulation message to 12,826 speakers. The seismic alert will additionally be activated in the television and radio stations that have this service and in the public and private buildings in Mexico City that have the receivers installed, “said Myriam Urzúa, CDMX Secretary of Civil Protection.

Because the Covid-19 pandemic continues, it is necessary that during the simulation exercise, sanitary measures are complied with, such as the use of face masks and maintaining a distance of 1.5 meters between participants at the meeting points.

Additionally, in this exercise, two scenarios will be carried out in which around 152 elements of the different emergency services will participate; one on Avenida Juárez 60, where the partial collapse and fire will be staged in a room on the first level, suspecting people trapped inside, and specialized teams from the Heroic Fire Department will participate in the search and rescue of the victims. We will do the second scenario in the Zócalo of Mexico City, which will involve the extraction of victims in collapsed structures and the Rescue and Emergency Medical Squad of the Secretariat for Citizen Security will participate.

During the drill, the correct operation of the speakers will also be verified, in case of detecting a fault this can be reported to 911.

The Secretary of Government, Alfonso Suárez del Real reported that there will be 5,000 public servants who will participate in the drill, also announced that at the moment more than 13,000 properties have been registered to participate in the page prepared.gob.mx/ simulacronacional2021 / where registrations are still open.

