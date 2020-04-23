With the League and Champions stopped because of the coronavirus, Atlético plays a game next Monday, April 27. The children will, which after an initiative promoted by two mattress groups ask parents to take your children out with the red and white jersey on that first day when the kids can go outside.

First step to de-escalation: children will be able to leave their houses an hour a day to get some fresh air, take a walk and play with their parents or siblings. Scooters, bikes, dolls or balls They will be some of the toys with which children under 14 will go to the streets, but a movement promoted by the group Replicantes 1903 and supported by the Unión de Peñas del Atlético They will increase those objects by one: the mattress entity’s shirt.

With the hashtag #MiCamshirtMeProtege it is intended to spread an initiative that can dye the streets of Spain in the colors red and whiteThese groups ask that the kids «Come out protected with the Team shirt that never gives up. That of his Athlete ». In their message they also appeal “to the responsibility” of the parents to take care and take extreme precautions when leaving children under 14 years of age.

Children will be able to leave from Sunday April 26, the same day that Atlético de Madrid fans will be celebrating. The mattress club will be 117 years old And, now that there is no football because of the Covid-19, there will be no better way to celebrate it than by giving the mythical red and white colors to the streets of all of Spain.

The philosophy of Cholo Simeone arrived in late 2011 to stay and this will be one more gesture from Atlético’s fans in the fight against the coronavirus. In addition to fundraising initiatives, from, for example, the Llorente T-shirt auction in Anfield, club member calls to members, we have also seen how some nurses and doctors have worn their Atleti shirt under their protective suits in hospitals in their fight against coronavirus.