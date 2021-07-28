National teams



This moment for Messi is called happiness: the call of the title!



Jenny Gámez July 27, 2021, 02:54 pm

The Argentine revealed how the video call was after the victory in Copa América 2021.

Lionel Messi is still on vacation, deservedly relaxing after giving his country the 2021 Copa América title.

Many begged that he finally achieve it, some even felt that football owed it to him, but no one has a clear idea of ​​what that victory means to him as his own family.

The Argentine revealed on his Instagram account the video call after the whistle in the final against Brazil, the exact moment that many call ‘happiness’: