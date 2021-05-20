This moment ‘earth, swallow me’ by Ortega Smith is old, but now it has 5,000 retweets

The leader of Vox Javier Ortega Smith lived in October one of those moments in which you prefer to be swallowed up by the earth. It happened when Ismael Juárez, a reporter for the comedy show APM? from TV3, he went to Valdebebas and, during an act, caught the politician as a gang and exposed him with an apparently somewhat absurd question.

The meeting began a bit tense when Ortega Smith looked at the reporter’s microphone and he clarified: “This is for AMP? From TV3. He doesn’t like it very much, I guess. ” The far-right leader tried to get rid of the journalist by telling him to ask the press officer.

But Juárez did not give up and ended up talking to the Vox politician with an innovative argument: “If he’s too fast, I’ll ask him a football question and that’s it.”

“It was to find out if Real Madrid, which has so many foreign players, if it is also a multicultural dung heap,” Juárez asked Ortega Smith, referring to a few words from a Vox deputy who weeks before had compared poor neighborhoods with “Multicultural dunghills”.

Seeing where the shots were going, Ortega Smith replied that he did not understand anything about football, but the reporter insisted: “But have you understood the question?” “No, neither,” the politician settled.

But Juárez returned to the charge in the face of Ortega Smith’s obvious discomfort: “Did you not understand the question either?” The Vox leader denied again and the reporter dealt him the final blow: “Well, I have overrated him anyway.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.