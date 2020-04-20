Gamers want the return of Dino Crisis more than ever, not least because of the quality of Capcom’s latest releases, including Resident Evil 3 Remake. However, the company has given no indication that it will bring back its dinosaur action franchise.

Partly because of this, various community members have done their best to relive the Dino Crisis gaming experience. Proof of this is a curious mod that brings dinosaurs to Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Mod brings dinosaurs from Dino Crisis to Resident Evil 3 Remake

The mod in question replaces all the enemies in Resident Evil 3 Remake with dinosaurs, giving it a Dino Crisis touch. If this is not enough for you, the original model of Jill Valentine was also modified.

Thanks to this the protagonist now looks like Regina, heroine of Dino Crisis. So Jill wears Regina’s signature black outfit and has red hair. The mod allows you to walk the dangerous streets of Racoon City and face various types of dinosaurs.

Players are satisfied with the mod, as it gives them a pretty close idea of ​​what a remake of Dino Crisis by Capcom might be like. The mod is called Dino Evil 3 and you can download it here. Below I leave you a trailer so you can see what it looks like.

Following the announcement of a possible remake of Resident Evil 4, players asked Capcom for the return of other games, such as the Dino Crisis installments. However, as we already mentioned, there is nothing confirmed about it.

In the absence of initiative and information, some fans of the dinosaur saga started a project to make a remake. At the beginning of the year there was a rumor that pointed to the return of the franchise with a new game, but apparently Capcom canceled it.

In case you missed it: Resident Evil 3 Remake sold millions of copies in a matter of days

Resident Evil 3 Remake is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Visit this link to know more about the title.

