This mobile was sold to hide your activity from the law, but in reality everything came to the FBI

Anom. This was the name of the Australian company that sold “encrypted mobiles” with a special emphasis on security and anonymity, which attracted criminals and members of mafias with the idea of ​​hiding their activities from the police. It was an excellent resource for them … if you don’t consider that the device actually logged and sent all its activity to the FBI and the Australian Federal Police.

An “encrypted” messaging app that actually reported to the FBI

They explain the trick from Motherboard, whose team has recently gotten one of these cheat mobiles. The smartphone (a Google Pixel 4a) loads an Android-based operating system called ‘ArcaneOS’ that offered to hide your activity through a two-code unlock system.

With the first code you unlocked a main screen with usual applications such as Facebook, Instagram, Netflix or some games. Those applications did not actually do anything, the goal was to be able to fool anyone who was trying to watch what we were doing on the mobile.

But if you used a different second code to unlock the phone, then the “secret part” would appear in which Anom promised that you could do whatever you wanted without fear of being watched. With it you have a screen with only three applications: a calculator, a clock and the system settings. The Calculator application is actually an “encrypted” instant messaging application.. There is nothing else, not even a store from which you can install more applications.

The numbers to enter the unlocking PIN always appear randomly, in order to sell the function of protecting against those who try to guess it with the fingerprints on the screen. “All facade.

For criminals, it was a device to be able to communicate securely with each other. But actually that messaging application sent all the messages to an FBI server, so those criminals were completely sold out. It was something that could perhaps be noticed in the Settings application, which hid any option to override the location and other settings that the FBI needed adjusted to suit him. In addition, the Android Verified Boot function informs the user that “the operating system loaded is different” when the device starts, something that only happens when using a system not verified by the device manufacturer. Any connoisseur of technology could have begun to distrust the mobile seeing that message.

Arcane it also does not allow you to unlock the options that allow modifying the boot of the terminal, so that you stay with that system yes or yes. Some of the terminals circulated through second-hand sales portals, which made some buyers look for a way to get around these blocks and ask questions in online forums. One user has even shared a photo gallery with the phone’s settings and startup.

Now that all this is known, all the owners of this brand new smartphone must have taken quick steps to sell it and get rid of it. A good example of how authorities can use mobiles as hidden information weapons with a simple deception.