Surely these days of home confinement will have made us see that we spend many hours a day in front of the screen of our smartphone. Whether it is to surf the internet, watch series and / or movies, listen to podcasts or enjoy our favorite video games.

The problem is when we want to be using the mobile phone but we cannot because we have our hands full. This, which for most mortals is not a problem, has been a pain for many people who cannot go even a second without their mobile phone. Hence the wonderful minds of human beings are put to work and invent things as bizarre as the ones we bring you below.

This is a mobile support for your leg

Surely more than one has happened. Sitting on the couch watching a series on Netflix on your mobile phone while trying to juggle the bag of potatoes and beer from the table. A terrible image that only those who have lived it understand, although luckily thanks to this gadget this scene will never repeat itself.

It’s called SimplyHold and it is still a simple mobile support that fits our legs. As you may have already seen in the images, in this way we can have both hands occupied and continue enjoying our smartphone without anything or anyone bothering us. The support is compatible with any smartphone on the market as well as other products such as the Kindle or the Nintendo Switch, it has 360º of vision and costs $ 34.99, although it is now reduced to $ 24.99.

It is a very curious idea and it may have more uses than one can imagine. In the images on its website we see that it is used to check the phone while playing an instrument, watch a movie while drinking a beer and even it seems that a user is watching a tutorial on YouTube about how to bottle feed your son.

Great or terrible idea? We leave it to your choice. Surely more than one of you can think of a good use to give it.

Follow Andro4all