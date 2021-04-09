This miniature washing machine won’t wash your clothes, but it will make your headphones sparkle | Technology

Someone has created a kind of mini washer exclusively for wireless headphones that you are going to love, and it will leave your headphones as clean as the first day.

We love to take our wireless headphones to work, to college or just to go out with our friends, but what we don’t like so much is having to remove them while we are surrounded by other people in case they come out stained with wax, which in the end giving great importance to its cleanliness.

But what you have never imagined is that someone has been able to create a species miniature washing machine thanks to Kickstarter crowdfunding, through which we will be able to wash our precious but dirty wireless headphones in just a few minutes so that they are as shiny as the first day.

By name Cardlax EarBuds Washer, it is a cubic-shaped device that we can open and insert our wireless headphones inside, so that they can be washed, almost as if they were a garment in a washing machine.

By opening the lid, we can first make use of a small rotating brush which is used to remove the largest dirt from the earphone, and thus leave it ready to be inserted in the central part to a kind of cleaning drum with a rotating core that is made of light foam. As if we were going to put a washing machine, we can also take a 70% alcohol fogging to aid in washing while the drum is spinning.

One of the peculiarities is that the machine is completely removable inside, with which we can remove the interior elements and rinse them with water so that dirt does not accumulate inside, and we can continue to use the machine on successive occasions.

Although Apple’s AirPods appear in the videos and promotional images, on their Kickstarter page they claim that it is practically compatible with any other wireless headset, although in particular they mention brands such as Samsung or Bose, along with many others.

If you collaborate right now in the project, which has already reached its financing and therefore it will surely be launched on the market, you will only have to invest 33 dollars.