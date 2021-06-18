This Mini PC with Windows 10 has a bargain price on Amazon: it costs only 199 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

For all those who want a PC but do not have a lot of budget, a Mini PC is an excellent option, especially since there are models whose price is quite a bargain.

In the last year, as a result of the pandemic, the demand for computers of all kinds has skyrocketed as a result of teleworking. This has caused the stock of many models to run out, a blow from which the market has not yet recovered, but which has a positive consequence: there are brands and segments that have grown to meet this demand.

One of these segments is that of Mini PCs, with brands that have several models for sale in Spain, more or less powerful. For example, the Asian Chuwi, who has several Mini PCs on Amazon, such as the HeroBox, which costs only 199 euros.

This miniature computer comes with pre-installed Windows 10 and SSD. In addition, its processor is an Intel Celeron N4100, quite solvent with this operating system.

Its usual price is 199 euros, already very cheap, but now it is even more.. Although its features are basic, for students and workers who do not want to run very heavy applications it is a good alternative to spending double or triple for a desktop computer.

Of course, as its price is more than 29 euros, shipping is totally free to anywhere in Spain whether you have Amazon Prime or not, although for users of this service delivery is undoubtedly much faster.

Windows 10 pre-installed, 8GB of RAM and SSD

Although it does not have a very powerful processor, the Intel Celeron N4100, more than compensates thanks to other features, such as 8GB of RAM and a 128GB capacity SSD.

Both components keep the operating system running smoothly, and that is to be expected, even if the processor is an entry-level Intel Celeron. Especially the solid state drive makes performance always improve by being much faster than hard drives or eMMCs.

In addition, it comes with Windows 10 pre-installed from the factory, something that is common even in the cheapest Mini PCs of the moment, and is appreciated, since it saves you the process of having to install the OS on your own and from scratch.

Of course, the pack only includes the computer, the Chuwi HeroBox, not the components that you will need to use it, such as a keyboard and a mouse or a monitor.

