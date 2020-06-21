In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The popularity of mini PCs is increasing thanks to the fact that they have increasingly better components despite their minimal volume. And it is that when before having a mini PC was synonymous with using old or slow processors, now you can find computers like this with a Core i9.

East Intel NUC mini PC with 8th generation Intel Core i9 processor It is available for only € 582 with a € 16 discount applied thanks to AliExpress June offers. Also has free shipping with DHL so that it arrives safely and faster than normal.

Mini PC based on an Intel NUC with 8th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD. It is fully expandable with more RAM or 2.5 inch SSD or NVMe memory.

Although you can play with the configurations of this mini PC since you can choose between several processors such as Intel Xeon, Core i5 of the ninth generation, Core i9 of the ninth gen. or even a 9th generation Core i7. But the most balanced equipment available, considering the price, has this configuration.

This particular version uses a processor Intel Core i9-8950HK, 16GB DDR5 memory and a 256GB SSD. It is sufficient for the vast majority of uses and you can even add a second 2.5-inch hard drive to increase its capacity.

What could you use it for? How desktop computer is perfect for both studying and working. But it would also do a good role as a media server for all your movies, series, music and videos using servers like Plex.

You can save yourself the hassle of cables with this mini PC and also not give up the maximum power offered by Intel Core processors. It is also full of ports to connect peripherals.

It has integrated WiFi, 2 Ethernet ports, Bluetooth, DisplayPort and HDMI video output compatible with two 4K video signals, 4 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, headphone jack and USB-C port.

Get it from € 582 on AlIExpress with a discount of € 16 thanks to the June offers of the famous store. It has totally free shipping and it is also sent by courier with full protection of the package.

