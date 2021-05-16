This Mini PC with 12GB of RAM and Windows barely exceeds 300 euros on Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Mini PCs are ideal if you need a basic desktop PC to work at home or to study. They hardly take up space, are cheaper and in many cases have top-notch components.

Little by little, perhaps due to the rise in the price of desktop PCs, Mini PCs have been making their way into the market. The increase in demand derived from the restrictions and the impulse of telework probably has something to do with it, although the supply has already been increasing steadily in recent years.

There are many very good Mini PCs with Windows 10, although right now there is one that stands out from the rest. It is the Chuwi CoreBox Pro, from an Asian brand that has been going strong in its sector and that now sells this model on Amazon for only 313 euros, a real bargain, although You must first apply the 15% discount coupon that appears under the price.

This miniature computer is great value for money, with an Intel Core i3 processor, SSD and Windows 10 as the pre-installed operating system.

Although it is a very cheap Mini PC, its benefits are of a high level, and it has free shipping from Spain, as is usual in Amazon orders that go beyond 29 euros.

We are talking about a computer capable of running practically any Windows app, an operating system that is pre-installed at the factory.

Intel Core i3 and 12GB of RAM, among other things

In an ultra-compact size, this Chuwi PC has everything it takes to keep the OS running outstanding, starting with the SSD storage, which always helps Windows do its best, but there is more.

It also has an Intel Core i3, but not just any but a 10th Generation. It is more or less common for Mini PCs to use processors such as i5 or i7, but from several years ago, while in this version it equips a chip from just two years ago, something that provides power and efficiency, since Intel has been improving them with over the years.

If you don’t need a lot of processing power and you don’t have a lot of space on your table, forget about desktop computers!

The 12GB of RAM is not the icing on the cake: the icing on the cake is the WiFi 6, which although it requires a compatible router, is something that makes this computer have rope for a while, that it will not become obsolete in 2-3 years.

These are its main specifications:

Weight: 1.7 kg Processor: Intel Core i3-1005G1 RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB SSD Bluetooth 5.1 WiFi 6 Operating system: Windows 10

For this price there are few better models, perhaps none. In addition, as the order is managed directly by Amazon, you can have your purchase at home in just 24-48 hours, although you must first sign up even if it is in the free trial month of Amazon Prime.

