This Mini PC looks like a hard drive, but it has i5 and WiFi 6 at an affordable price: it costs € 449 at Amazon | Technology

Mini PCs are an increasingly viable option to have a computer at home. Although they normally bet on an affordable price above all, now there are models that are truly powerful.

Little by little we are seeing ultra-compact computers with better components, higher capacity processors and more complete connectivity, although today most of it is still in the entry-level range.

One of the models that stands out and bets on better performance is the Aero 3 that Amazon sells for only € 449 (when the € 50 discount coupon is applied), a fairly complete Mini PC with first-rate features.

Aero 3 Mini PC for € 449

For example, it has WiFi 6, a new standard that has come to stay and that greatly improves the Internet connection, especially in saturated environments, although it also requires a compatible router.

On the other hand, Its processor differs from the ones we usually see in the cheapest Mini PCs, and a lot. It is an Intel Core i5, but not just any one but a 10th Generation, more powerful and efficient than those of previous generations.

It comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, and also promises excellent performance if we look not only at the chip or the 8GB of RAM that it equips, but also the M.2-type SSD, one of the fastest variants in the drives in solid state.

These are its key technical characteristics:

Processor: Intel Core i5-10210U RAM memory: 8GB DDR4 Storage: 256GB SSD M.2 Operating system: Windows 10 Pro Bluetooth 5.0 WiFi 6 USB 3.0 x4 + USB Type C x1

Keep in mind that the shortage of processors means that there are already and will be even more problems when buying computers in the near future. There are already some with the desktop, especially the gaming type, but it is a crisis in the making that seems to end up affecting other models.

