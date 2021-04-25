This Mini PC has Windows 10 and is a bargain: it costs 179 euros and is ideal for work | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Buying a computer does not have to be expensive, especially if you are simply looking for a PC that gives you basic features to work or study at home.

There are many people who in the last year have bought a computer for personal or professional need, although there are still many users who endure and endure with their old PC, which perhaps needs an urgent change, as soon as possible.

Luckily there is no shortage of laptops and PCs of all kinds for sale and at a good price, although due to the shortage of chips that may change soon, one more reason to take the step and buy one. For example, a Mini PC that takes up little space and has enough power to work on it, albeit in a modest way.

We refer to Chuwi Herobox, a surprisingly cheap and Windows Mini PC that Amazon sells at a bargain price, for only 171 euros if you apply the 10% discount coupon that is available at the moment.

This miniature computer comes pre-installed with Windows 10 and SSD. In addition, its processor is an Intel Celeron N4100, quite solvent with this operating system.

In addition to being economical, has free shipping throughout Spain, as always on Amazon for orders of 29 euros or more. You do not need to have Prime to save shipping costs, although if you have it you will receive it much faster, in just 24 working hours.

If you are interested, you can take the opportunity to sign up for the free trial month with no commitment to stay.

SSD and Windows, a winning combination

Although Windows 10 has been criticized for many years for its supposed slowness compared to macOS or Linux, the truth is that it is something that has been changing rapidly, to the point where the question arises as to whether the problem was the system operational or storage, old hard drives.

The reality is that Microsoft’s system improves a lot when it is installed in an SSD, a solid state drive, much faster than an HDD. This is what happens today with more and more computers.

In the case of the Chuwi HeroBox that Amazon has on offer for less than 200 euros, we are talking about a PC that has 128GB of SSD, more than enough for day-to-day use, at least if you are not going to download files that are too heavy.

If you have little space and want a computer to work or study, these Mini PCs are perfect, and they all come with Windows 10 pre-installed.

This drive makes Windows run smoother, even if your processor is quite modest, as in this case. An Intel Celeron N4100 is a chip that can without problems with apps like Google Chrome, Office or ZoomAlthough it is not particularly powerful compared to an Intel Core i3 or i5.

These are its main specifications:

Weight: 0.59 kg Processor: Intel Celeron N4100 RAM: 8GB DDR4 Storage: 180GB SSD (expandable up to 1TB HDD) Integrated graphics: Intel UHD 600

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

Stiff competition within its segment

Among the cheapest Mini PCs there are several from Chuwi, an Asian brand that has been operating in Spain for several years, not only with ultra-compact computers but also with very cheap laptops.

It is a dynamic that has been evolving for a long time and that means that there are more and more Chinese laptops in Spain and cheaper, good news since it offers a competitive computer to users who do not have much money to invest in another more expensive model .

If you are willing to invest a little more in a computer, there is another of this same brand that with an i5 as a processor offers more power. It is also sold by Amazon and costs 279 euros thanks to another 10% discount coupon.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.