This Mini PC has an i5 and Windows, although its price barely exceeds € 300 on Amazon thanks to a coupon | Technology

If you need a computer but your budget is quite limited, Mini PCs are a good way to get out of trouble, especially thanks to the many offers available in stores like Amazon.

In recent years, Mini PCs have evolved a lot, and in a very positive way too. They gain in power, in storage capacity and in connectivity, creating a market in itself that has little to do with Raspberry Pi.

That makes there many models capable of replacing a conventional desktop computer, with good processors and even with SSD. For example, right now there is one on Amazon, with Windows and also with a fairly low price. It is the ACEPC CK6 and it costs only € 319 if you apply the € 20 discount coupon that appears under its price.

For example, you have a Intel Core i5 as a processor, previous generation, yes. Complements with 8GB of RAM and 128GB in SSD format as storage, so the fluidity of the system is guaranteed.

Comes already with Windows 10 pre-installed, and that is always very good news, as it saves you the trouble of having to install the operating system on your own.

These are its main technical specifications:

Processor: Intel Core i5-5257U RAM Memory: 8GB DDR3 Storage: 128GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit WiFi AC Bluetooth 4.2

If you have little space and want a computer to work or study, these Mini PCs are perfect, and they all come with Windows 10 pre-installed.

If what you need is a low-cost computer that can run apps like Chrome, Office or Zoom, this is a good option. For just over 300 euros you can’t ask for much more, and with free shipping through Amazon Spain.

There are other Mini PC models that have Windows and are very cheap, although in some cases the processors are either Intel Atom or Intel Celeron, a couple of steps below the Intel Core i5 that equips this ACEPC computer, which is a of the main brands in this sector, at least those that are already in Spain.

