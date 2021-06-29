This Mini PC has 4 GB of RAM and 64 of ROM, it comes with Windows 10 Pro and is on sale for 118 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are thinking of buying a cheap Mini PC with good features, pay attention because this offer interests you. This ACEPC model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 of internal storage comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed and is currently on sale for only 118 euros.

The Mini PC is a booming computer format that more and more users choose. And it’s no wonder: they offer the features you want in a smaller footprint to take up less space and at a much more affordable price. For these reasons, little by little they have been gaining weight in the market, especially now that teleworking and distance education are the order of the day.

If you want to buy a computer to carry out simple tasks and you don’t want to spend a lot of money, pay attention because this offer interests you. Amazon has lowered this ACEPC Mini PC and now you can buy it for only 118.91 euros, a very competitive price.

We are talking about the ACEPC AK3, a computer that has a modest but sufficient hardware to carry out basic tasks, such as using the Office package, browsing the Internet and other activities typical of office work. In return, its price is the lowest and allows you to have a fully functional computer for just over 100 euros.

Mini PC with moderate hardware and an economical price specially designed for simple tasks, such as using the Office suite, browsing the Internet and other office activities. It has Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM, and it comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed.

The ACEPC AK3 is equipped with the Intel Celeron N3350 processor, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. And if you need a more powerful computer, the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM is also lowered to 169.91 euros.

One of the most attractive features of this Mini PC is that comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed. Thanks to this, you save having to buy the operating system separately, with the extra expense that this entails, and it is also very easy to configure.

If you have little space and want a computer to work or study, these Mini PCs are perfect, and they all come with Windows 10 pre-installed.

In the connectivity section, this MiniPC supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz dual-band WiFi, 2 HDMI ports, 1 VGA port that supports three displays, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, 1 Gigabit Ethernet port and 1 microSD card port. In addition, it supports bluetooth 4.2 so you can connect accessories and peripherals, such as a wireless keyboard and mouse or headphones.

