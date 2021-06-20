This mini drone from DJI costs less than € 100 on Amazon and is perfect to have fun this summer | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

DJI sells one of its most compact drones on Amazon, and it also does so at a bargain price now that it has been lowered by 17% compared to its original price.

If you are not an expert in this type of device, this DJI can be a very good option to enter the world of drones, since it is prepared for all types of users, from the youngest to the most adult and from those who It is your first flight experience until those who have already done it some.

Undoubtedly this is a very interesting drone, due to surprising characteristics, but above all because the price is really good, since with a 17% discount, you only have to pay 89.99 euros for taking it home, to which we must add that if you have an Amazon Prime account the shipping will be free.

The weight of only 0.14 kilograms makes it very manageable and that you can take it anywhere without any problems. To handle the DJI Tello Mini Drone You just have to download an application on your smartphone and so you can fly the drone thanks to a fairly simple user interface and intuitive controls.

Buy DJI Tello Mini Dron

Thanks to the two antennas that it has incorporated, you can handle it wherever you want it to fly with great ease, being able to see on the screen what is capturing the HD camera (720p) It incorporates with a maximum distance of 10 meters.

This drone can make videos thanks to EZ Shots and can take pictures good quality while you’re making it fly thanks to its 5 megapixel sensor. Count with one image stabilization system that allows everything you record or the snapshots you take to come out much sharper.

Can stay flying for thirteen minutes with a full battery charge, enough time to enjoy the flight of this mini drone, as well as to take good videos and photos.

Very good ratings

Within all the ratings on Amazon of this drone so affordable for any type of economy, you can see that 60% of the more than 200 that have been written give it 5 stars, while another 17% give it 4 stars.

“At last a low-price drone with stability, good image quality and acceptable autonomy. After ordering almost 10 drones on Amazon and destroying my furniture with the propellers, I have come to this one, which does only what you send it and no other It flies outdoors with wind despite having a minimum size. And indoors without danger of crashing. It stays perfectly static and only moves when you give it to the control, even outdoors with wind. I recommend the drone and buy it in Amazon given the facility to change the product if it does not suit your needs “says Luck.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.