this mid-range realme falls to 168 euros

Get the realme smartphone and raise the bar with 5G connectivity.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer you can get the realme 7 5G for only 168 euros. The Chinese terminal arrives next to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, quite interesting numbers.

The realme smartphone arrives with a 120 Hz display, one of the processors of MediaTek, 4 rear cameras Y 5G connectivity. We tell you all its characteristics.

Everything you earn with the realme 7 5G

The Chinese terminal arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. Inside it is one of MediaTek’s processors, the Dimensity 800U. You will be able to move demanding applications without problems, squeeze your favorite games and enjoy a good gaming experience. As its name indicates, we are facing a 5G device, you will have the possibility to sign up for the new connectivity.

MediaTek Dimensity 800U 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.5 ″ IPS screen Full HD + 120 Hz 4 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 30W 3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC and 5G

