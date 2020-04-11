Carlos López Estrada has previously collaborated with Disney, directed Billie Eilish projects and many other successes

Carlos Lopez Estrada, son of the famous Mexican producer Carla Estrada.

Photo:

Emma McIntyre / .

Disney is working on a new version of “Robin Hood”, a cartoon movie that released in 1973 and which will now update in a new format that It will combine the technique of computer generated images with the performance of flesh and blood characters.

According to an exclusive published this Friday by the specialized media The Hollywood Reporter, the entertainment giant this project would have started with the supervision of the Mexican Carlos López Estrada before the break that the coronavirus crisis has caused in the studies.

Born in Mexico City, López Estrada has previously directed the acclaimed “Blindspotting” (2018), worked on music videos for Billie eilish and collaborated with Disney animation studios.

For his part, as a screenwriter for the future film, the company has signed Kari Granlund, who has already written the new version of the classic “The Lady and the Tramp”, released in 2019 on the platform Disney +.

Apparently, this update of “Robin Hood” also tIt is planned to premiere directly in the catalog of the streaming platform.

The animation it is the only format that has been able to overcome the quarantine imposed to avoid COVID-19 infections, which has forced Disney to stop all its filming.

.